UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $4.64 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE:SHW opened at $292.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $332.54 and a 200-day moving average of $310.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.35.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.