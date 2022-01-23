FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,244 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 112.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $244.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

