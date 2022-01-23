Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.95.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEYUF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.50. 73,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,149. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.08. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $9.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.0399 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.77%. This is an increase from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.