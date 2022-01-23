Cryptonovae Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,884.00 (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $16,884.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0483 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00051510 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,424.46 or 0.06879144 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00059451 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,221.40 or 0.99936979 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003442 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,908,971 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

