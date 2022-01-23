iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Planning LLC

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,047,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,480,000 after buying an additional 91,370 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $505,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,031,000. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 78,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after buying an additional 16,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $161.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.89 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

