Biechele Royce Advisors Invests $336,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Biechele Royce Advisors bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,984 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,313 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

DIS opened at $137.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $136.63 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.71 billion, a PE ratio of 126.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

