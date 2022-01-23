Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,493 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 6.8% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $27,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,962,000 after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 34,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL opened at $131.22 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.55.

