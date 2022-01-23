The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 2.8% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.57.

BA opened at $205.44 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $185.26 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.