Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $114.30 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in MSCI were worth $114,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in MSCI by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in MSCI by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in MSCI by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in MSCI by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.57.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI opened at $500.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $599.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $613.14. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

