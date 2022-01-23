Analysts Expect Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lipocine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). Lipocine reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lipocine.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LPCN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.89. 1,041,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,534. The company has a market cap of $78.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.42.

In other news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel purchased 25,000 shares of Lipocine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lipocine by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,815,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 230,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lipocine by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,434 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 63,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lipocine by 2,482.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,759 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 749,559 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Lipocine by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,308 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 173,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Lipocine by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 313,111 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm involves in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

