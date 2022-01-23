Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the lowest is $1.82. Citigroup reported earnings of $3.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $7.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $8.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $9.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:C opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.64 and its 200 day moving average is $67.82. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

