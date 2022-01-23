Analysts Expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $437.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will post $437.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $510.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $364.14 million. Boston Beer reported sales of $460.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). The firm had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $935.00 to $785.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.20.

Boston Beer stock traded down $10.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $443.44. The stock had a trading volume of 188,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,616. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 0.72. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $428.13 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $569.24.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,188 shares of company stock valued at $14,152,068 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Boston Beer by 86.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boston Beer by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,343,000 after buying an additional 200,086 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in Boston Beer by 337.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 57,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,076,000 after buying an additional 44,007 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,074,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

