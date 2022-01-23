$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Perrigo posted sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,374. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.06%.

In other Perrigo news, VP Todd W. Kingma purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond Silcock purchased 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.03 per share, for a total transaction of $990,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Perrigo by 126.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 145.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Perrigo by 324.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

