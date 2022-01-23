$2.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report sales of $2.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Two analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.54 billion. Biogen posted sales of $2.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year sales of $10.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.79 billion to $11.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.56 billion to $14.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $5.39 on Thursday, hitting $220.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,205,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.85 and its 200-day moving average is $284.84. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $217.10 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

