Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 17,047 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,634,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,047 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.6% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.63% of Waste Management worth $393,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 158.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $151.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.96. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.