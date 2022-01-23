Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 12,649 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,649 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 111,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.68.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $241.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of -803.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.