Keystone Financial Group Acquires New Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.47.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 304,301 shares of company stock valued at $85,980,240 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $218.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

