Zacks: Analysts Expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $658.67 Million

Brokerages expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to announce sales of $658.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $657.34 million to $660.00 million. Affiliated Managers Group posted sales of $554.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share.

AMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.86.

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded down $6.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.60. 229,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,935. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.73. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $110.02 and a 12-month high of $191.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

