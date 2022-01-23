Huobi BTC (HBTC) Hits Market Cap of $1.41 Billion

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $75,196.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for $35,448.32 or 1.00323600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00051366 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,436.79 or 0.06896442 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00058735 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,216.04 or 0.99666225 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

