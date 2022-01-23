Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) Price Reaches $5.00 on Exchanges

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (CURRENCY:ATM) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a market cap of $10.44 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $5.00 or 0.00014139 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00044888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006272 BTC.

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Profile

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,980 coins. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev . Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is www.socios.com/atletico-de-madrid

According to CryptoCompare, “ATMChain aims to create a digital media platform leveraging the blockchain technology to provide more accurate, transparent and affordable digital media data to media clients. In order to achieve it, ATMChain will support big data analysis (to generate precise user reports, service data models,etc) and artificial intelligence (to enhance advertising accuracy) through gradually improved and enriched data collection at media screen ports, and expands the media screen and interactive experience scene. ATMChain token (ATM) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit network members in several ways. From a user's prospective, it will work as a reward method taking into account the advertisements views. On the other hand, to the media clients it will allow the purchase of advertising. “

