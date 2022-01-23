Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.22.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECVT. TheStreet cut shares of Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price objective on the stock.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

In other Ecovyst news, Director Jonny Ginns bought 52,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $497,889.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $47,651,689.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECVT. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $68,543,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $44,839,000. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $33,709,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $21,312,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $14,865,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECVT traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.88. 344,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,278. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.89. Ecovyst has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.77 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecovyst will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.