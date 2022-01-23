Brokerages Expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will report earnings per share of $1.95 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84. Advance Auto Parts reported earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year earnings of $11.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $14.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.79.

Shares of AAP traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.15. 660,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,951. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $143.15 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 273.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,520,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

