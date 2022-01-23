Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $163.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.30 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.