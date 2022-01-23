Aviva PLC Cuts Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.07% of AvalonBay Communities worth $22,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 58.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.94.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $242.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.69 and its 200 day moving average is $233.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.10 and a 52-week high of $257.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.59 dividend. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

