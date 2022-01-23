CastleArk Alternatives LLC Purchases New Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 55,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 25,117 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 43,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.08.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $209.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $139.11 and a 12-month high of $239.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 26.53%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.