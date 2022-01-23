203,271 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 203,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,014,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.41% of Cooper Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COO. Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 30.7% in the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at $277,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 6,978 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at $1,436,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COO opened at $388.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.84 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $403.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.50.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

