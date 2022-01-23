Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130,174 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,088 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Visa were worth $251,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summitry LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 236,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,018 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Visa by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 3,767 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Visa by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,025,639 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $451,211,000 after purchasing an additional 126,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $205.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.84.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

