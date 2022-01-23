Analysts Anticipate Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Ping Identity reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $76.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.24 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PING. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.55.

Shares of NYSE PING traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.56. 1,588,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,089. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.21. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,537,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,601,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,840,350 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,667,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 525.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 108,596 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 19,403 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 20,178 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

