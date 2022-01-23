Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Down 18.6% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $20,432.18 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00051242 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,424.25 or 0.06888380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00058753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,222.74 or 1.00083582 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007502 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

