THORChain Price Tops $3.97 on Major Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One THORChain coin can now be bought for approximately $3.97 or 0.00011287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $61.86 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, THORChain has traded 37.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00051242 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,424.25 or 0.06888380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00058753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,222.74 or 1.00083582 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007502 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003432 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

