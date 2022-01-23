Zacks: Brokerages Expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $228.16 Million

Analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will report sales of $228.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $225.69 million and the highest is $231.10 million. Victory Capital posted sales of $200.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year sales of $890.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $886.83 million to $892.72 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.91 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Victory Capital.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $226.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.44 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

NASDAQ:VCTR traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.36. The stock had a trading volume of 211,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,719. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.08. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $106,631,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Craig Brown bought 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,828.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,028. Insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 219,900.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.