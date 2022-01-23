-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Fastly reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSLY. KeyCorp began coverage on Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

Fastly stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,971,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,996. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.24. Fastly has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $122.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.20.

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $150,859.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $160,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,367 shares of company stock worth $3,422,505 over the last quarter. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

