Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). Fastly posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. The company had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

In other Fastly news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $576,903.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,367 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,505 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FSLY traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $28.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,971,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average of $43.20. Fastly has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $122.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

