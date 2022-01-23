Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Thirty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,207.05.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,852.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,395.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,412.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,841.41 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.