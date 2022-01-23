NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Twitter by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 47,657 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Twitter by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 44,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,881,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,907,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $131,224,000 after purchasing an additional 53,817 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWTR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.74.

TWTR stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.08 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,217 shares of company stock worth $3,478,253 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

