First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 84,785 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $56,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,207,107,000 after acquiring an additional 186,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Boeing by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,468,309,000 after acquiring an additional 87,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Boeing by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,949,919,000 after acquiring an additional 178,303 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,824,000 after acquiring an additional 122,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.57.

Shares of BA stock opened at $205.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.48. The firm has a market cap of $120.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $185.26 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

