Keystone Financial Group Invests $259,000 in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,078 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,683,000 after acquiring an additional 195,530 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,690 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,189 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after acquiring an additional 679,147 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $8,273,921 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $118.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.37, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.81 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.07.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.