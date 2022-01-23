Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 155,336 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 155,336 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.08% of Netflix worth $222,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 14,868 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 75.0% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $400,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 51.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,995 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $101,924,000 after acquiring an additional 56,549 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.42.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,463 shares of company stock worth $15,928,471 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $397.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $599.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $589.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $379.99 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

