Brokerages Expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Post $1.18 EPS

Analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to report $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.33. OSI Systems posted earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OSI Systems.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $86.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.01. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $102.24.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,368,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $292,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,564 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 10,064.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.