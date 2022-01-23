Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.76 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) will report sales of $4.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.70 billion. Becton, Dickinson and reported sales of $5.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year sales of $19.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.36 billion to $19.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.31 billion to $20.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.63.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,561,871,000 after buying an additional 837,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,157,284,000 after buying an additional 2,654,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,219,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,971,776,000 after buying an additional 269,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,827,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,415,888,000 after buying an additional 652,875 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,706,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,156,890,000 after buying an additional 254,786 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BDX opened at $264.63 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $268.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

