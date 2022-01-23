Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ DNUT opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $342.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.01 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $554,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $3,467,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,116,428 shares of company stock valued at $30,579,842.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth $795,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DNUT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.42.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

