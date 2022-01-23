Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 11,707 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Pearl River Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,707 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CI opened at $236.25 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.83.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

