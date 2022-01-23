6,406 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,872,845,000 after buying an additional 238,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,386,000 after buying an additional 322,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,652,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,850,000 after buying an additional 63,899 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,407,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,484,000 after buying an additional 40,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,377,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,502,000 after buying an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.08.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMN opened at $120.09 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.07. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.72%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

