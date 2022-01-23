BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at $39,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at $68,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Vertical Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $47.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 23.90%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

