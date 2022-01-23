Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 8,825 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 49.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 600,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 198,478 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,121,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 300,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 10.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 266,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 19.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $27.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 118.43 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.81. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $729,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $348,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,489,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,252,165. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.24.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

