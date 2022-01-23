Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,681 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,197 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 34.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,613 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,040 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 530,592 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $52.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.