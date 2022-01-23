B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Seeyond boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE:PM opened at $102.92 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $160.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.10 and its 200 day moving average is $97.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.