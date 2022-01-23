Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 4,655 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $470.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $543.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $305.47 and a 12 month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. Pool’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $555.57.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

