eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.22.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EHTH shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Craig Hallum lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th.

NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,539. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $584.23 million, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of -0.11. eHealth has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $93.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that eHealth will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $337,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $719,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,300,785. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in eHealth by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,611,000 after buying an additional 170,520 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,048,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,949,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,145,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,919,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,814,000 after purchasing an additional 163,230 shares during the period. Finally, Dendur Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,918,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

