CastleArk Alternatives LLC Invests $178,000 in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,822,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $803,765,000 after purchasing an additional 72,296 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Trimble by 116.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $590,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783,128 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,071,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,093,000 after acquiring an additional 209,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,559,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after acquiring an additional 18,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 9.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,535,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $289,103,000 after acquiring an additional 298,114 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $70.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

